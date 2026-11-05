Jeep Compass 4xe takes on snow and ice with electric all-wheel drive

The 370-hp Jeep Compass 4xe takes on snow and ice in a new video released by the brand, showing how the electric all-wheel-drive version manages its power on slippery surfaces. Filmed in Arjeplog, Sweden, the footage accompanies the fourth and final episode of Jeep Capability Stories, which focuses on the operation of the two motors and the calibration of the Selec-Terrain system.

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Jeep Compass 4xe takes on snow and ice with 370 hp and electric all-wheel drive

During the tests, Jeep uses Snow mode, which makes 80% of maximum power available and softens accelerator response to deliver torque more progressively. All-wheel drive remains active throughout, while specific traction-control and ESP settings help the vehicle cope with low-grip conditions.

This calibration keeps conservative wheel-slip thresholds at both axles and aims to make the best use of the available grip through smoother power delivery. Jeep’s test drivers recommend Snow mode for icy and slippery surfaces, where an abrupt response can make the tires lose traction more easily.

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A 157-kW front motor producing 254 lb-ft of torque works with a 132-kW rear motor delivering 171 lb-ft, with electronic controls coordinating both units. Jeep quotes a combined output of 370 hp and says the system can adjust torque distribution as driving conditions change.

The motor control system monitors wheel slip in real time and changes power distribution while working alongside ABS and ESP. The same management system also helps control acceleration and deceleration and damp drivetrain oscillations, with benefits that extend to off-road driving on slippery terrain.

Through the Selec-Terrain selector, drivers can also choose Auto, Sport, Sand & Mud and 4WD Lock, bringing the total to five drive modes. Each setting adapts the vehicle’s response to the surface by changing powertrain behavior and all-wheel-drive operation.

The Swedish tests therefore demonstrate the winter calibration available on the Compass 4xe, which customers can already order in European markets. Jeep quotes up to 606 kilometers of WLTP range, an official homologation figure that remains separate from the range achievable in the conditions shown in the video. The episode is available through Jeep’s European websites as well as its YouTube and Instagram channels.