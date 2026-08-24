Fiat 500e is the cheapest new car to own in the US, but almost nobody is buying it

In the United States, the Fiat 500e ranked as the least expensive vehicle to operate among the 50 models analyzed by Self Financial, even though Fiat sold just 150 units during the first half of 2026. The study estimates annual running costs of $3,557, which is $1,276 less than the Honda Civic Hybrid, the second-cheapest model in the ranking.

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Fiat 500e is America’s cheapest car to operate, but only 150 sold in six months

2025 Fiat 500e in new Tennis Ball exterior.

Self Financial, a US company specializing in credit-building services and personal finance analysis, developed the comparison using the American Automobile Association’s cost calculator. The calculations assume 15,000 miles of driving per year, split evenly between city and highway use. The sample includes 50 vehicles selected from models generating significant interest in 2026, so it does not represent the entire US new-car market.

The 500e’s $3,557 annual total includes $779 for electricity and another $779 for insurance, giving the Fiat the lowest insurance cost in the study. Maintenance and repairs add $1,275, almost 30% less than the study average, while taxes and other mandatory expenses account for another $724. The calculation does not include the purchase price, financing costs or depreciation, which Self Financial evaluates separately.

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The Honda Civic Hybrid follows at $4,833 per year, while the Hyundai Elantra N ranks third at $4,904. Across all 50 vehicles, average annual running costs reach $6,913, with insurance now taking a larger share than energy or fuel. Hybrids achieve the lowest average at $5,734, followed by EVs at $6,189 and gasoline-powered cars at $7,025.

The 500e’s low ownership costs have not translated into strong demand. Stellantis reported only 150 US deliveries from January through June, compared with 788 during the same period in 2025, representing an 81% decline. Fiat delivered just 81 examples during the second quarter, even as Stellantis’ overall US business showed signs of recovery.

Compact dimensions and low energy consumption help the 500e perform well in annual cost comparisons, but those same characteristics place it far from the preferences of many American buyers, who tend to favor larger vehicles with more space and greater long-distance capability.

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Even so, those 150 deliveries represented nearly two-thirds of the 228 Fiat vehicles sold in the United States during the first half of the year, underlining how small the brand’s commercial presence has become. Stellantis has now brought the Fiat Topolino to America in an attempt to rebuild some momentum, and early dealer response to the tiny electric vehicle has been encouraging.