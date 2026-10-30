Stellantis brings car design to a podcast as Ralph Gilles shares the stories behind the cars

Ralph Gilles brings together the people who designed and developed cars in a new Stellantis podcast, while also opening the conversation to creative figures from outside the group. “Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles” debuted on October 29 with a first season of nine episodes, each running for around 30 minutes.

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Stellantis launches design podcast with Ralph Gilles sharing the stories behind the cars

Announced guests include Bob Lutz and Gorden Wagener, who will bring experience gained at the highest levels of the automotive and design industries. Gilles will also sit down with television personality and mechanic Cristy Lee and Garrett Reed, creator of American Muscle HD, expanding the conversation to people who experience and communicate car culture through different professions.

Stellantis design leaders will also join the discussions. Scott Krugger will offer a North American perspective, while Gilles Vidal will represent Enlarged Europe, bringing viewpoints shaped by different markets and career paths. Stellantis will announce additional guests throughout the season.

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The recordings take place in Detroit at the historic Conner Avenue facility, with classic and contemporary vehicles surrounding the guests. Gilles chose an informal format inspired by the kind of conversations that happen between friends in a garage, allowing personal experiences behind design decisions to come to the surface.

The episodes will follow the work of designers from the first idea through to the production car, while also exploring the changes introduced by digital tools. The people involved will drive the storytelling, discussing the artistic influences and encounters that helped shape their careers.

Gilles knows that journey from inside the company, which he joined as a designer in 1992. Today, he leads global design for Stellantis’ 14 automotive brands and sits on the Leadership Team, after previously heading Dodge, SRT, Motorsport activities and North American design.

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Alongside his professional career, Gilles has competed in events such as the SRT Viper Cup and One Lap of America. He has also served as a judge at Pebble Beach, Amelia Island and EyesOn Design, giving him experience ranging from track driving to evaluating cars from different eras and schools of design.

Stellantis is also targeting students interested in learning about the profession and people who follow design beyond the automotive industry. New episodes will arrive every Thursday through the end of 2026, with full videos on the Stellantis North America YouTube channel and audio available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other listening platforms.