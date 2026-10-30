Cannibalizing each other? Stellantis boss rejects corporate divorce

Fourteen brands, one captain, and a question echoing through the corridors of Auburn Hills and Mirafiori: wouldn’t life be easier with a corporate divorce? According to Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, splitting the automotive behemoth is “absolutely out of the question”.

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Severing mass-market staples like Citroën and Fiat from high-margin cash cows like Jeep and Ram might sound enticing to eager Wall Street analysts, but Filosa slammed the door shut during a Bloomberg Television interview. The reasoning isn’t emotional, it’s pragmatically industrial. Stellantis develops tech stacks, powertrain platforms, and software architecture at a global scale, allowing every sibling in this massive family to drink from the exact same engineering well.

Of course, living in a household of fourteen means dinner table brawls are inevitable. Filosa openly admitted that several brands are aggressively fighting over the same mass-market customers, the ultimate corporate self-cannibalization. To stop siblings from eating off each other’s plates, an ongoing strategic review aims to reallocate resources, eliminate overlapping models, and carve out distinct identities for every badge.

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Then comes the Chinese connection. Stellantis plans to deepen ties with Dongfeng this year, framing partnerships with Beijing automakers as a clever way to utilize underused European factory capacity without executing painful plant closures. It sounds like an elegant fix, unless you happen to be a European labor union or government official watching domestic assembly lines churn out Chinese-engineered vehicles.

Financially, Filosa claims Stellantis has crossed back into profitability following last year’s losses, though his tone remains cautiously guarded as execution continues daily.

As for Maserati? Stellantis insists the crown jewel of Trident luxury is not up for sale. That firm refusal creates a fascinating standoff, considering Chinese EV powerhouse BYD publicly flirted with the brand last May, when executive VP Stella Li called Maserati “very interesting”. BYD was openly eyeing the Italian icon, but Stellantis prefers keeping its trident polished, no matter how persistent the suitors from the East may be.