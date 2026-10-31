Stellantis recognized in Brazil for emissions transparency with eighth consecutive Gold Seal

Stellantis has earned the Gold Seal from Brazil’s GHG Protocol Program for the eighth consecutive year after publishing a complete emissions inventory verified by an independent auditor. Announced on October 30, the recognition highlights the quality and transparency of the group’s environmental reporting for its operations in the country.

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Stellantis recognized again in Brazil for transparent emissions reporting

Launched in 2008 and coordinated by FGVces, the sustainability research center of Fundação Getulio Vargas, the program provides companies with common tools to calculate and report greenhouse gas emissions. The documents feed into the Public Emissions Registry, allowing users to consult information submitted by participating organizations.

To qualify for the Gold level, an inventory must cover all relevant sources of direct emissions and emissions associated with purchased energy, while also passing an external verification process. Under the program’s rules, accredited organizations recognized by Inmetro, Brazil’s authority for metrology and quality, must carry out the checks required for this classification.

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Stellantis’ 2025 inventory includes facilities such as Betim, Goiana and Porto Real. The data covers greenhouse gases generated by manufacturing processes and emissions linked to the electricity used, providing an overview of the environmental impact associated with the industrial operations included in the report.

The Circular AutoPeças center in Osasco, in the São Paulo area, also contributes to resource recovery. During its first year of operation, the facility dismantled 1,150 vehicles. Figures released in September show that it recovered more than 20,000 parts for resale and sold over 11,000 components through a process designed to ensure traceability.

The center sent around 862 metric tons of materials for recovery and recycling. It has an annual capacity of 8,000 vehicles and complements the Betim reconditioning center, which works on cars that can remain in service rather than heading for dismantling. In just over three years, the latter has reconditioned more than 500 vehicles.

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At its manufacturing plants, Stellantis is also working to reduce the energy required for production and increase the reuse of industrial waste as part of a program aimed at avoiding landfill disposal. Its environmental initiatives also include biodiversity conservation and Atlantic Forest restoration projects in areas where Stellantis operates, combining factory management with efforts to protect surrounding ecosystems.