Jeep Wagoneer S drops 96.5% in the U.S. while Wagoneer models keep selling

Jeep continues to sell thousands of large SUVs in the United States, but the electric Wagoneer S remains on the sidelines of that demand. Between July and September 2026, it recorded just 146 sales, compared with 4,163 in the same period of 2025, a decline of 96.5%.

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Jeep Wagoneer S sales collapse in the U.S. as larger SUVs remain far ahead

During the same quarter, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer reached a combined 12,495 sales. That family also declined, down about 30%, but still maintained much higher volumes. Over the first nine months of the year, the gap became even wider, with 519 Wagoneer S sales compared with 42,642 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer units, the latter up 23%.

The shared name can be misleading, however. The Wagoneer S is a five-seat electric SUV, separate from the large three-row models that make up the other family. For the Wagoneer S, 2026 also represents a pause in the model’s regular update cycle.

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Stellantis has confirmed that the SUV will skip the 2026 model year, while dealerships continue to sell remaining 2025 vehicles. The Wagoneer S is due to return for 2027 with updates to the battery, software and features, along with a NACS charging port that will provide access to Tesla Superchargers.

The current lineup includes the 500-hp Limited, equivalent to around 507 PS, and the 600-hp Launch Edition, or roughly 608 PS. Jeep quotes a 0–60 mph time of 3.4 seconds for the latter. The 2025 range offers up to 294 miles under the U.S. testing standard, equivalent to about 473 kilometers.

The weak commercial performance comes as the U.S. electric vehicle market fell 39.5% during the quarter. The comparison also reflects purchases brought forward into 2025 ahead of the expiration of federal tax credits, although the decline in Wagoneer S sales remains much steeper.

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Antonio Filosa nevertheless continues to expect electrification to expand in the United States. Speaking in Paris on October 13, the Stellantis CEO said the transition will move more slowly than in other regions and pointed to growing interest in range-extender systems for large SUVs and pickup trucks. In these vehicles, electric drive works alongside a combustion engine that generates electricity.