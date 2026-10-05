Ram is carrying Stellantis in America, and the numbers show why

Ram outsold Jeep in the United States during the third quarter of 2026, becoming Stellantis’ best-selling brand for the period as the Ram 1500 continued its recovery. From July through September, Ram delivered 134,072 vehicles, up 29% from a year earlier, while Jeep fell 20% to 128,542. Ram therefore finished the quarter 5,530 units ahead, although Jeep still leads through the first nine months of the year.

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Ram becomes Stellantis’ biggest US brand for the quarter

The shift came during a quarter in which Stellantis sold 324,277 vehicles in the United States, almost unchanged from Q3 2025. Ram’s growth helped offset declines elsewhere in the portfolio without producing a meaningful increase in total quarterly volume.

The Ram 1500 drove much of that improvement. Sales jumped from 44,349 units a year earlier to 76,650, an increase of 73%. Stellantis separately reported a 42% increase in retail sales, which excludes some fleet and other transactions. Heavy Duty pickups fell 6%, while ProMaster sales increased 4%.

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The return of the HEMI V8 has accompanied Ram’s recovery and now supports its renewed push into street-performance trucks. Ram says customers claimed the initial 2026 allocation of the Rumble Bee 5.7 in just 90 minutes. The company has not disclosed how many trucks that allocation includes, and dealerships will begin receiving the model during the fourth quarter.

US pricing starts at $59,995 before the $2,795 destination charge. Its 5.7-liter HEMI V8 produces 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque and works with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ram will expand the Rumble Bee family in 2027 with the 392 and 392 Track Pack, while the range-topping SRT will use a supercharged V8 producing 777 hp.

The strategy Tim Kuniskis helped launch now continues under Ram CEO Matt VanDyke. Kuniskis returned to lead Ram in December 2024 before taking broader responsibility for Stellantis’ American brands. The company has linked Ram’s recovery to a renewed focus on the engines and configurations that pickup customers actually want.

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Jeep still leads the year-to-date standings with 413,793 US sales, compared with Ram’s 369,379. Chrysler gained 6% during the quarter and Dodge increased 2%, while Alfa Romeo fell 65%.

Ram’s surge therefore gives Stellantis a new quarterly sales leader, but the company will need stronger results across the rest of its US portfolio if it wants to grow overall volume rather than simply shift sales between brands.