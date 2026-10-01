Ram Rumble Bee sells out in just 90 minutes as V8 demand surges

Ram has already collected enough orders to fill every available 5.7-liter HEMI Rumble Bee production slot through the end of the first quarter of 2027. The brand needed just 24 hours to reach that point, while customers claimed the entire 2026 calendar-year allocation within the first 90 minutes. The demand centers on the least expensive version of Ram’s new performance pickup, which focuses primarily on street driving.

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Ram Rumble Bee fills its 2026 allocation in only 90 minutes

Ram will now prioritize sold customer orders that fall within the available allocation. CEO Matt VanDyke sees the speed of the response as evidence of strong demand for performance trucks. Ram has not disclosed how many Rumble Bees those allocations represent, however, so the rapid sellout does not reveal the actual number of trucks ordered.

The entry-level model uses a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Ram drops both the eTorque system and automatic stop/start for this application, while an eight-speed automatic transmission works with a full-time active four-wheel-drive system. Drivers can also disconnect the front axle for rear-wheel-drive operation. Ram quotes 6.1 seconds from 0 to 60 mph and a 14.6-second quarter-mile at 93 mph.

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US pricing starts at $59,995, but Ram adds a $2,795 destination charge. That brings the actual starting figure to $62,790 before options and taxes, an important distinction from the advertised sub-$60,000 MSRP.

The lineup will expand during the first half of 2027 with the Rumble Bee 392, powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 470 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. Ram will also offer a 392 Track Pack with additional aerodynamic, handling and braking upgrades.

At the top of the range, the Rumble Bee SRT uses a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing 777 hp and 680 lb-ft. In total, Ram will offer four Rumble Bee configurations built around three different HEMI engines.

Every version uses an exclusive Quad Cab and short-bed combination. Ram shortened the wheelbase by 13 inches, while retaining four doors and a usable cargo bed. The company developed the layout to make its new muscle truck more practical for regular use, addressing one of the limitations that historically narrowed the audience for street-focused performance pickups.

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Tim Kuniskis had previously acknowledged the commercial risk involved in bringing this type of truck back, noting that street-performance pickups have not always translated into lasting sales success.

The early response follows another strong result for Ram’s V8 strategy. When the company announced the return of the HEMI to the Ram 1500 in 2025, it collected more than 10,000 orders within the first 24 hours.

The 5.7-liter Rumble Bee will begin reaching dealerships in late 2026, while the more powerful 392, 392 Track Pack and SRT versions will follow during the first half of 2027.