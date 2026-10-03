Stellantis brings nine concepts and more than 60 vehicles to the 2026 Paris Motor Show

Stellantis will arrive at the 2026 Paris Motor Show with nine concept cars and more than 60 vehicles, bringing eight brands together in Hall 4 at Porte de Versailles. From October 12 through 18, the group will showcase new models headed to European customers alongside design studies that preview what could come next, all within a 5,340-square-meter, or roughly 57,500-square-foot, display area.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and more lead Stellantis’ 60-car Paris showcase

Fiat will introduce the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback to the public as it expands its family-oriented lineup alongside the Grande Panda. Two additional concepts will join them, while Fiat will turn its stand into a recreation of an Italian piazza. The brand will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Fiat 124, connecting its latest products with one of the best-known cars in its history.

Lancia will bring the Gamma to its first international motor show after already presenting the model in Italy. The brand will build it in Melfi. A 143-hp Gamma LX hybrid will share the stand with the electric LX and the 370-hp HF Integrale.

Advertisement

Peugeot will occupy nearly 1,300 square meters, or about 14,000 square feet, and unveil two new concepts alongside the Polygon first shown in November 2025. Polygon previews the Hypersquare control system and steer-by-wire technology connected to the evolution of the future 208. The official program, however, does not announce the debut of the next production 208.

Peugeot will also put the E-208 GTi next to the classic 205 GTi, while the 9X8 will represent the brand’s participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Alfa Romeo has named its new concept Cuorerosso. Centro Stile developed the car to preview the brand’s future design language, and Alfa Romeo will reveal it on October 12 at 10:55 a.m. The debut should provide the first indication of which details from the early previews could influence future production models.

Alfa Romeo will also bring the Spider Duetto from its Arese museum to Paris as the model celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Advertisement

Opel will focus on the station wagon format with the STX, short for Sports Tourer eXperimental. Early previews show an evolution of the brand’s Vizor front-end design, while specially developed wheels form part of an aerodynamic package aimed at reducing drag. The concept takes Opel’s long Sports Tourer tradition and explores how the formula could evolve for future electric models.

DS will pair an all-new concept with the N°7, while Leapmotor will bring the B03 and D19. Citroën, meanwhile, promises a surprise inspired by its own history.

Abarth will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 131 Rally with a Breil chronograph limited to 400 examples.

Jeep will maintain a separate presence at the show through a stand operated by Groupe Neubauer in Hall 7.1, space F14. The approximately 1,327-square-foot display will feature two Compass models, including a 4xe, along with an Avenger.