Leapmotor goes big at Paris 2026: the Chinese brand unveils AI hatchbacks and luxury REEVs

Descending upon the 2026 Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18, Leapmotor is setting up its largest display booth in company history inside Hall 4, conveniently parked right next to its Stellantis step-siblings.

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Spanning two lavish levels complete with an exclusive VIP lounge, the Chinese automaker is using Paris to prove that its European expansion is no mere trial run, with the Old Continent already accounting for a whopping 13% of its global sales in 2026.

Leading the charge for city dwellers looking to survive tight parallel parking is the all-new Leapmotor B03, making its official European debut. Targeted squarely at tech-obsessed younger buyers, this fully electric hatchback attempts to solve the age-old urban math problem: maximizing interior cabin space while keeping exterior dimensions compact enough for cramped European alleyways.

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Aside from flexible seat configurations, hidden storage cubbies, and a dual-level trunk for modular cargo chaos, the B03 boasts a heavily digitized interior packed with AI-driven infotainment features. Powering this urban commuter is an available PROMAX battery setup, promising up to 392 kilometers of combined WLTC range, pending final homologation, of course.

Comprehensive ADAS suites and fast-charging capabilities come standard, though Leapmotor is cheekily keeping European pricing, charge times, and market launch dates under wraps for now.

At the polar opposite end of the practical spectrum sits the Leapmotor D19, a colossal six-seater flagship luxury SUV that makes city hatchbacks look like mere toys.

Designed for those who demand maximum opulence and absolute immunity to range anxiety, the D19 REEV variant houses a gargantuan 80.3 kWh battery paired with a gas-powered combustion engine acting as a range extender, delivering over 300 kilometers of pure electric driving before the gas engine kicks in.

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Inside, second-row VIPs seem treated to individual zero-gravity captain chairs, and in what might look like the ultimate flex of automotive health gimmicks, an integrated onboard oxygen generation system.

Alongside the flagship D19 and urban B03, Leapmotor’s massive hall will showcase a full armada of models including the B03X, B10, B05, C10, and T03.

The official executive press conference takes place on October 12 at 10:40 CEST in Hall 4. Visitors looking for interactive entertainment can check out the booth’s Gaming Corner, where they can virtually thrash the B05 hatchback around a pixelated cityscape in “The Endless Game” simulator to fight for top leaderboard honors.