Stellantis Canada ends Q3 2026 with uneven sales results

Strong Ram pickup sales kept Stellantis Canada from posting a more significant decline in the third quarter of 2026, much as they did in the United States, where several of the group’s brands finished below year-earlier levels. Stellantis sold 28,380 vehicles in Canada, just 92 fewer than in Q3 2025. Through September, however, sales remained up 4% at 90,824 units, compared with 87,380 a year earlier.

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Ram keeps Stellantis Canada steady as several brands lose ground

Alfa Romeo posted one of the steepest declines, with just 84 vehicles sold during the quarter, down 54%. Stelvio remained the best-selling of the three Alfa Romeo models available in Canada, but sales reached only 39 units. Tonale followed with 29, while Giulia recorded 16. The nine-month numbers tell a similar story, with Alfa Romeo falling to 259 sales from 538 in the same period of 2025.

Fiat moved in the opposite direction thanks to the 500e, which lifted the brand to 574 sales during the quarter, a 44% increase. Year-to-date volume reached 2,333 vehicles, up 25%, although Fiat still operates on a much smaller scale than Stellantis’ American brands in Canada.

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The new Dodge Charger also gained substantial ground, rising from 215 sales in Q3 2025 to 521 this year, an increase of 142%. That growth could not prevent Dodge from posting an overall decline, however. Brand sales fell 13% to 2,294 vehicles. Durango dropped 9% during the quarter but remains up 17% through September. Hornet recorded the sharpest collapse, falling from 471 sales to just three.

Chrysler also lost ground despite a stronger quarter for the Pacifica, which reached 2,384 sales and gained 6%. Grand Caravan sales fell 32%, pulling total Chrysler volume down 10% to 3,452 vehicles. Pacifica remains up 11% year to date with 8,530 sales.

Ram accounted for roughly 44% of all Stellantis Canada sales during the quarter, with 12,547 vehicles and a 10% year-over-year increase. Ram pickups alone reached 11,724 sales, up 11%, while ProMaster dropped 8%. Through the first nine months, Ram has sold 39,799 vehicles, an increase of 9%. Pickup sales remain particularly strong, while ProMaster has fallen 35% year to date.

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Jeep remains up 2% through September despite a 5% Q3 decline to 9,429 vehicles. Compass sales dropped 44%, Wrangler fell 18% and Grand Cherokee declined 26%. Several other models helped limit the overall loss. The new Cherokee contributed 2,135 sales during the quarter, Gladiator increased 17% and Grand Wagoneer climbed 29%.

The results leave Stellantis Canada essentially flat for the quarter but still ahead of its 2025 pace for the year. Ram continues to provide much of that momentum, while sharp declines at Alfa Romeo and several Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler nameplates show how uneven the group’s performance remains across its Canadian portfolio.