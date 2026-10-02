Stellantis, Q3 2026 sales nearly flat: Ram saved the day

Stellantis is attempting to flex its American muscles in Q3 2026, but the scoreboard tells a tale of flatlines, single-model CPR, and European imports rapidly fading into urban legend status.

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Moving 324,277 vehicles between July and September, the transatlantic conglomerate fell short by a mere 548 units compared to Q3 2025’s 324,825. That minuscule 0.17% drop might look like a rounding error on paper, but it proves that breaking out of a US sales rut requires far more than positive thinking. Sure, year-to-date numbers are up 3%, but when your benchmark was a disastrous 2025, celebrating “stabilization” feels a bit like congratulating a patient for merely staying in bed.

The real drama unfolds in the internal family rivalry. Ram has officially dethroned Jeep as the crown jewel of Stellantis’ American empire. Driven by a massive 73% surge for the Ram 1500, the truck brand jumped 29% to hit 134,072 units in Q3. Meanwhile, Jeep plummeted 20% to 128,542 units, and is down 8% for the year, as dealers stare at aging showrooms waiting for desperately needed updates.

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The lone bright spot in Jeep’s lineup? The Cherokee Hybrid, which racked up its best monthly result in September with 10,344 units delivered, proving that fuel-conscious Americans will happily buy an oversized SUV if it doesn’t completely drain their bank account at the pump.

Elsewhere in the Stellantis universe, muscle and nostalgia are pulling just enough weight to keep the lights on. Dodge got a modest boost thanks to a 14% lift from the Durango, while gas-powered variants of the new Charger helped cushion the EV transition. Over at Chrysler, the lone survivor, the Pacifica minivan, single-handedly kept the entire badge alive with a 6% gain.

Fiat crashed by an astounding 83%, while Alfa Romeo cratered by 65%. In a market obsessed with massive highway land-yachts, selling delicate Italian commuter cars remains a heroic effort in futility.

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CEO Antonio Filosa knows the clock is ticking. His grand rescue strategy promises 11 new US vehicles over the next five years, with seven priced under $40,000 and two sneaking under the $30,000 barrier, a budget zone currently guarded solely by the Jeep Compass.

Until those affordable volume-sellers hit dealer lots, Stellantis remains a house divided: Ram pulling the heavy load, Jeep treading water, and its European stepsiblings waiting for a miracle.