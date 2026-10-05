Stellantis smashed an all-time record in Mexico: Ram pickups did all the heavy lifting

Stellantis Mexico is busy popping champagne after quietly pulling off the best September in its corporate history. The multi-brand conglomerate posted a record-breaking 9,123 vehicle sales in Mexico this September, a staggering 43% leap compared to the same month in 2025. This milestone marks the group’s twelfth consecutive month of uninterrupted growth, crowning an all-time record third quarter with 26,942 total units delivered between July and September, up 28% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the heavy lifting behind this statistical fiesta came courtesy of Ram, a brand currently wearing the utility cape for Stellantis’ Mexican operations. Ram closed out its best September ever with 4,247 vehicles sold, representing a colossal 138% surge over last year.

The heavy load was carried almost entirely by two compact workhorses: the Ram 1200 and Ram 700. The Ram 1200 posted 1,957 sales in September, nearly tripling its performance from September 2025, while the smaller Ram 700 logged 1,450 units, up 41%. Across Q3, Ram moved 14,037 trucks (+71%), with the Ram 1200 alone accounting for 8,406 units, more than half the brand’s total volume, and cementing its own best-ever third quarter.

Advertisement

On the passenger car side, the Dodge Attitude proved that practical commuters still hold plenty of sway, finding 1,582 buyers in September to double its sales from a year ago. The sedan locked in 3,742 sales for the quarter (+132%), matching levels not seen since 2018.

Meanwhile, Italian flair made a modest yet historic splash: Alfa Romeo recorded its best month ever in Mexican market history by delivering a grand total of 86 cars, a triple-digit percentage jump that helped seal a record Q3 of 209 units. Fiat chipped in with 489 units (+73%), while Chinese-developed newcomer Leapmotor B10 registered 231 units in its fourth month on the market, raising its local total to 1,347.

Jesús Rodríguez, Commercial Vice President of Stellantis México, officially declared September a historic moment, attributing the success to products aligned with local habits. If those Mexican driver habits involve buying relentless pickup trucks alongside eighty-six very exclusive Alfas, Stellantis appears thrilled to keep supplying the demand.