While Maserati’s plans for the Quattroporte remain unclear, a new digital project imagines the brand’s return to the full-size sporty sedan segment. It comes from Thibault Devauze, head of design at GAC in Milan, who decided to reinterpret the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso in Maserati form after seeing the concepts unveiled at the Paris Motor Show.

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New Maserati render imagines a stylish four-door flagship with 3200 GT cues

One of the designer’s key references was one of Maserati’s most recognizable cars of the past 30 years, the 3200 GT. Introduced in 1998 and designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the coupe marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Modena-based automaker.

It stood out above all for its signature boomerang-shaped taillights, which brought LED technology to a production car for the first time. Under the hood was a 3.2-liter twin-turbo V8 rated at 370 horsepower, paired with either a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

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Devauze brought back the 3200 GT’s taillight signature, making it slimmer and adapting it to a rear end with much more sculpted surfaces. The roofline and the spoiler integrated into the bodywork recall the Cuorerosso, as does the centrally mounted exhaust outlet in the rear bumper.

Despite its four doors, the designer’s Maserati keeps grand tourer proportions, with a long hood, a low-set cabin, and especially wide rear fenders. The blue bodywork is paired with large chrome wheels featuring a design that recalls the cylinder of a revolver. Up front, the Trident sits inside a relatively compact grille, leaving much of the front bumper to a large lower air intake.

On December 10, Stellantis will present Maserati’s strategy in Modena and, according to reports, the event could include two concept cars previewing the successors to the Levante and Quattroporte.

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In recent days, Stellantis also confirmed that engineers from its Motorsport division will contribute to the development of exclusive high-performance models for Maserati and Alfa Romeo. That means the outlook for a return of Maserati’s big performance cars could become clearer in the coming weeks.