The Maserati Artemis revives the idea of a large sports sedan in an independent render that keeps the car low and stretches the hood well ahead of the cabin. Digital creator Bruno Callegarin imagined his flagship at a time when discussion continues over how Maserati could return to the part of the market once occupied by the Quattroporte. Comments from Santo Ficili suggest that the brand’s next model in that category could take on body proportions different from the ones chosen by the designer.

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A Maserati Artemis render explores a sleek new take on the Quattroporte formula

From the side, the metallic blue paint highlights the glass surface of the panoramic roof, which covers much of the area above the cabin. The door handles sit flush with the body, and the large wheels fill the arches, emphasizing the car’s low stance. At the rear, the digital creator chose a light bar that runs across the full width of the body. The diffuser takes up a large share of the bumper and gives the back end a more elaborate look than the bodysides.

Up front, the link to Maserati’s production models becomes more explicit. The Trident sits at the center of a large grille with vertical slats, flanked by slim headlights and air intakes that visually widen the nose. The long hood recalls a familiar proportion in the design of the brand’s sedans. The first Quattroporte, unveiled in Turin in 1963, brought that formula to a four-door body powered by a 4.2-liter V8 derived from the engine used in the 5000 GT.

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In an interview with Auto Express, Ficili described the flagship he has in mind as a large and very low car, with a body style somewhere between a sporty wagon and a crossover. The biggest difference from the Artemis would likely appear behind the cabin, where a longer roofline would change the volume of the rear end. Ficili also listed the return of an SUV in the Levante class, positioned above the Grecale, among Maserati’s priorities, while the Grecale continues to carry the task of supporting the brand’s sales volumes.

The next key date is Maserati Day on December 10 in Modena, announced by Stellantis during the presentation of its quarterly results. In the meantime, Maserati’s Italian tally from January through October fell from 1,519 to 989 registrations, according to UNRAE. Against that backdrop, the group will present its plan for the Trident, with decisions on the future flagship and large SUV still to be defined.