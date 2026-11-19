Maserati brought GranTurismo and GranCabrio production back to Modena in 2025. Just weeks before the brand unveils its new product plan, independent designer Tommaso Ciampi has offered his own vision of how the Trident’s coupe could evolve. The AI-assisted images show an anthracite gray two-door with a rear-set cabin, a short tail, and four exposed exhaust tips.

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The rear view makes the concept behind the design especially clear. The roofline drops into a compact tail, where the taillights bend downward at the outer edges and leave the Maserati script in the middle. The four round exhaust outlets, arranged in pairs on each side of the diffuser, suggest that Ciampi imagined this as a combustion-powered sports car. The render stops at that visual cue and leaves the choice of engine open.

Maserati, a new coupe render imagines the Trident’s future ahead of the December 10 plan

From the side, the hood takes up much of the car’s visible length, while the body swells over the rear wheels. An air outlet behind the front wheel continues into a dark trim piece that runs along the lower section of the body side. Ciampi added a small Trident emblem to the rear pillar and chose thin-spoke wheels, which help the copper-colored brake calipers stand out against the satin gray paint.

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Up front, the Trident sits at the center of a large black grille. The headlights follow the edge of the fenders, while vents in the hood break up the surface where the creases converge. Those choices give the coupe a recognizable Maserati identity from the front as well, where the long hood and rearward cabin placement are less obvious than they are in profile.

On December 10, Stellantis will hold Maserati Day in Modena, where the brand is set to outline its plan for the coming years. Early reports point to a concept car that could offer clues about the styling direction of the Levante successor and the future flagship expected to take over from the Quattroporte. Santo Ficili has already identified grand tourers and sports cars as key pillars of the range he wants to build. The Modena event should clarify how much investment Maserati plans to devote to that side of its lineup and which models will carry the strategy forward.