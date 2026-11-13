Maserati preps a radical relaunch with “mystery” partners

Maserati has a serious street-cred problem, and it took a teenager’s Spotify playlist for Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to spell it out publicly. Speaking at the ANFIA assembly in Milan, Filosa shared a relatable parenting moment: his teenage sons blast rap music packed with name-drops for Ferrari and Lamborghini, while the Modena-based Trident doesn’t even get a background ad-lib. To get Maserati back into the cultural conversation, the brand desperately needs to “change its tune.”

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We won’t have to wait long to hear the new track. Filosa confirmed that Maserati’s official relaunch plan will be unveiled in Modena on December 10, 2026, with major implications for both the historic Modena headquarters and the Cassino plant, where the Maserati Grecale currently rolls off the line alongside the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

While Filosa promised significant investments in Cassino, new products, and engineering, Stellantis isn’t going solo. The automaker plans to lean on external partners to develop models it couldn’t easily pull off alone, aiming to boost factory production volumes and keep European suppliers busy.

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Naturally, the rumor mill is working overtime. Whispers of potential talks with Chinese giants JAC and Huawei have been swirling for weeks, though Filosa deftly dodged confirming anything in Milan, leaving those names strictly in the realm of speculation until December.

Still, Stellantis clearly isn’t shy about eastern alliances. Filosa pointed to existing partnerships with Leapmotor for electric and electronic architectures, as well as Dongfeng for building Peugeot and Jeep models in China. Regardless of who signs on the dotted line, Filosa insisted that Maserati’s design and core engineering will remain proudly Italian, even if shared with collaborators.

As for what those mystery partners might actually help build, early rumors point toward two familiar yet heavily reimagined silhouettes: an all-electric SUV to pick up where the Levante left off, and a Quattroporte successor morphing into a sleek crossover.

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While Stellantis’s broader “FaSTLAne 2030” strategy leaves room for multiple powertrain options, Maserati’s exact propulsion mix remains up in the air. Until December 10 clears the smoke, Maserati stays stuck trying to figure out how to rhyme “Grecale” with something cool enough for Gen Z.