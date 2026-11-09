Maserati just built a private island in Dubai

Maserati is officially expanding into hyper-luxury real estate. The iconic Trident brand has partnered with SAMANA COLLECTA, the high-end division of Dubai real estate developer SAMANA Developers, to unveil “Maserati Island”, its very first private residential island situated within Dubai’s artificial archipelago, The World Islands.

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The ambitious master plan encompasses 840 residential units, ranging from cozy studios to sprawling four-bedroom apartments, along with nine standalone luxury villas, seven perched directly over the water and two nestled inside lush greenery.

The initial sales release features 232 residences, each equipped with its own private pool, because sharing a pool with neighbors is far too pedestrian for the Maserati clientele.

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Designed with massive floor-to-ceiling windows, the buildings are positioned to deliver uninterrupted ocean views that Maserati enthusiastically compares to driving a GranTurismo down scenic Italian coastal roads, minus the traffic and speeding tickets.

The interior aesthetic? Orchestrated by designer Carlo Colombo of studio A++, utilizing pieces from the “Giorgetti Maserati Edition” collection born in 2025. Expect generous helpings of rich woods, supple leathers, and sinuous curves from the living rooms to the common lounges, bathed in a meticulously crafted lighting concept.

Targeting full-time residents rather than mere vacationers, the island boasts a private yacht shuttle connecting straight to mainland Dubai, a waterfront Italian restaurant, a beach club, private beaches, a central lagoon, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, spa facilities, a marina, co-working spaces, retail boutiques, and 24/7 concierge services.

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According to Maserati CEO Santo Ficili and CMO Cristiano Fiorio, the venture marks a strategic evolution following Casa Maserati, celebrating the Trident brand’s historic heritage by embedding automotive craftsmanship into everyday living spaces.

Meanwhile, SAMANA Developers CEO Imran Farooq views this maiden project as the ultimate synthesis of Dubai real estate mastery and Italian design heritage. Initial handovers scheduled to begin in 2030, giving prospective buyers plenty of time to save up for the matching yacht.