Maserati could unveil new alliance with Huawei and JAC in December

Cassino is one of the Italian plants mentioned in reports about a possible partnership between Maserati, Huawei and JAC for the brand’s next electric model. One scenario would see vehicles for export completed in Italy using bodies produced in China. Stellantis could outline how that production split would work when it presents Maserati’s new plan in Modena on December 10, a date the group added to its official calendar alongside its October quarterly results.

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Maserati’s China-linked EV could combine JAC production with Italian finishing

Reports published by Chinese media in September suggested that JAC would build the vehicle bodies in Hefei, Anhui province, while Italian plants would handle interior assembly and chassis tuning. Antonio Filosa had already spoken about Maserati’s search for manufacturing partners and identified Cassino and Modena as the two plants that could benefit from such an agreement.

Reuters first reported the talks in early September, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Later that month, JAC confirmed discussions with Stellantis and Huawei in a communication to investors. The Chinese automaker said the companies still needed to define the scope of the cooperation and decide how to implement it.

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According to Yicai, which reported on the project on November 9, the exterior design may already be finalized. The publication refers to the program by the internal name “Maserati Design” and says Huawei would provide the technology while JAC would handle manufacturing. Further steps toward series production are expected during the final quarter of 2027. In China, Maextro, the luxury brand created by Huawei and JAC, would sell the vehicle, while export versions would carry the Maserati Trident.

An Equita note dated November 11, which cited the Chinese reports, points to Maserati Day as a possible opportunity to announce the partnership. Stellantis has already planned two new E-segment models for Maserati, while reports ahead of the Modena event also suggest the possible debut of two concepts connected to the future successors of the Levante and Quattroporte.

Santo Ficili has described the future Quattroporte as a low-slung vehicle positioned somewhere between a shooting brake and a crossover. The Levante successor would bring Maserati back into the large SUV segment. Reports about the possible partnership refer to a GT and an SUV, although the identity of the first electric model remains unclear.