Maserati takes the new Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio from Santa Monica to Malibu

Maserati chose California for the North American road debut of its 2027 lineup. Between Santa Monica and Malibu, the Trident gave journalists and creators the chance to drive the new Grecale V6, which brings the 385-hp Nettuno engine to the entry point of the gasoline range, along with the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo, both now producing 582 hp. The October drive program brought together 34 journalists and creators from the United States, Canada and Latin America, following the first international event held in Trieste in July.

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With the arrival of the Grecale V6, every gasoline-powered version of the SUV sold in North America now uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno engine. The new variant joins the Modena V6 and the 523-hp Trofeo. On the two grand tourers, the Trofeo versions gain 39 hp, while Maserati now makes the Sportivo exhaust standard on the other V6 versions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio offered in the region.

The coupe and convertible retain four seats, all-wheel drive and height-adjustable air suspension. On the 483-hp versions and the electric Folgore models, a new Country mode raises the body by 20 mm. For the GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati’s North American event materials quote 254 miles of range per charge, or about 409 km, an improvement of 21 miles, roughly 34 km, over the 2026 model. The updates also include revised energy-management software.

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Guests drove the Grecale Modena V6 through the urban streets of Santa Monica before switching to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio along the Pacific Coast Highway. The Grecale Trofeo took over for the climbs through the Santa Monica Mountains. In the two grand tourers, tighter corners gave drivers the chance to try Sport mode, which firms up the suspension damping and gives the exhaust a more pronounced sound.

Among the vineyards at Cielo Farms, Maserati displayed an MCPURA Cielo alongside the vehicles used for the drive. The sharper, wider front ends of the three updated models each draw in their own way from a solution already seen on the track-focused MCXtrema.

The final stop, at the Bergamot Station Arts Center in Santa Monica, focused on Fuoriserie. The personalization program adds seven colors for the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, including Green Jupiter Matte and Blu Denim, while the convertible also gains the option to customize its soft top.

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The California drives followed static previews in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Andrea Soriani, CEO of Maserati Americas, identified the three models as part of the brand’s development plans for the region. The event also took place during the centenary year of the Trident emblem, which first appeared on the Tipo 26 driven by Alfieri Maserati to a class victory at the 1926 Targa Florio.