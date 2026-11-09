Lancia HF Concept takes shape as a wedge-shaped coupe with Stratos influence

A render of a Lancia HF Concept shows what a modern sports car from the brand could look like with the proportions of a 1970s coupe. Created by Restomod GT, the render starts from a low, wide body and combines a wedge-shaped nose with a rear end that references the Stratos. The lighting signature, meanwhile, draws on several elements from today’s Lancia models.

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Lancia HF Concept render blends 1970s coupe proportions with modern brand cues

The link between the two eras appears most clearly in the taillights. Their shape is circular, like the Stratos, but inside them sits a Y-shaped motif that also appears on the Ypsilon. The black band that connects them carries the Lancia script, with the HF logo placed slightly lower down. Above the rear end, two rows of vents occupy the surface behind the cabin and follow the roofline as it drops toward the integrated spoiler.

The front end relies almost entirely on the distance between the thin upper lighting graphic and the large lower air intake in the bumper. The first reinterprets Lancia’s chalice-shaped design, while the second ends in a splitter with a carbon-look finish. A large opening ahead of the rear wheel carves into the pearl white bodywork and highlights the fender. At the rear, four exhaust tips sit above the dark diffuser.

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On production cars, the HF badge has already returned through the 280-hp electric Ypsilon HF. In Paris, the brand also presented the Gamma HF Integrale, with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and a peak output of 375 hp. Lancia builds the Gamma in Melfi, and orders for the hybrid and electric versions opened in October. In competition, the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale marked Lancia’s return to the World Rally Championship and helped secure the WRC2 teams’ title at Rally Paraguay.

Lancia Day, expected in the first months of 2027, will be the next opportunity to learn more about the plans of Arnaud Belloni, who has led Lancia, Fiat, and Abarth since September. In Paris, the executive had already spoken about the possibility of bringing back some of the brand’s best-known cars through special projects. In the Italian market, meanwhile, UNRAE data shows 7,511 Lancia registrations in the first ten months of 2026, down 9.1% year over year.