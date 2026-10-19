Lancia’s 375-HP electric revival: the Gamma HF Integrale spied in real traffic

Lancia is officially back to making noise in Turin, though this time it is doing so without any exhaust rumble. The upcoming Lancia Gamma HF Integrale flagship was recently spotted casually rolling through Turin traffic, captured in raw daylight by spy photographer Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit.

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Dressed in a sinister dark paint scheme offset by massive, geometric two-tone alloy wheels, the electric fastback finally showed off its production contours outside the pristine, overly polished bubble of auto show stands.

Visually, the sleek high-riding fastback sports flush door handles, a swooping roofline, and sculpted flanks. The iconic Lancia crest sits proudly on the rear pillar, accompanied by “Integrale” lettering running along the lower side skirts.

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Around back, a razor-thin light bar, a split rear spoiler, and clever aerodynamic trim frame the rear glass. While the dark hue keeps things relatively understated, the wheels and aggressive body accents make sure nobody mistakes this for a standard rental car.

Under the skin, the HF Integrale sits comfortably at the top of the Gamma food chain. Built in Melfi on Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform, it spans 4.67 meters (183.8 inches) in length and offers a generous 560 liters of trunk space.

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering 350 HP. It has a peak surge of 375 HP available when the stars align. Specifically, when your battery sits at a crisp 90% charge. Backed by 375 lb-ft of instant torque, it sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds before topping out at a modest 190 km/h. Standard adaptive suspension ensures your spine survives the experience.

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Feeding the dual motors is a hefty 97.2 kWh net battery pack promising 420 miles of WLTP range. Need a quick top-up? Fast charging juice will get you from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a sprawling 16-inch central infotainment screen powered by the S.A.L.A. interface, Level 2 ADAS, and yes, the signature central “table” console carried over from the Ypsilon.

European order books having opened on October 12. European deliveries begin by late November 2026, featuring a starting price tag in Italy of €59,900.