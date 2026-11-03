New Lancia Delta gets a bold, boxy look in this muscular render

A modern, compact Lancia Delta with strong Integrale influences takes center stage in a new digital project by RestomodGT. The render imagines a widened yellow hatchback sitting close to the ground, bringing back the boxy proportions of the first generation through an independent interpretation unrelated to Lancia’s official plans.

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Lancia Delta comeback fuels excitement with this muscular new render

Lancia’s previous product roadmap pointed to a Delta comeback in 2028, with an electric compact model following the Ypsilon and Gamma. More recent comments, however, suggest that the company still needs to review that plan. In October, Gaetano Thorel explained that Lancia will first focus on the two models already defined before discussing its next moves with Arnaud Belloni.

The 2028 date therefore remains an indication rather than a confirmed deadline. Belloni has also mentioned small cars and possible low-volume sports models, opening a broader discussion about Lancia’s future lineup and the customers the brand wants to reach.

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The render draws directly from the Delta’s sporting heritage. Giorgetto Giugiaro designed the original model in 1979, and it won the 1980 European Car of the Year award. Later, the HF 4WD and Integrale helped Lancia secure six consecutive World Rally Championship manufacturers’ titles from 1987 to 1992. Juha Kankkunen also won the drivers’ championship in 1987 and 1991, while Miki Biasion took the title in 1988 and 1989.

In the images, flared wheel arches and pronounced rear fenders give the compact hatchback an especially wide stance, reinforced by low side skirts and lateral openings. The roof follows an almost straight line, while the clearly defined pillars recall proportions very different from those of the more comfort-oriented third-generation Delta introduced in 2008.

At the rear, a large diffuser sits below round taillights with Y-shaped elements, while a spoiler tops the sloping rear window. The Lancia lettering stretches across the area between the lights, and dark turbine-style wheels break up the yellow exterior.

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At the front, the goblet-shaped signature used on current Lancia models runs across a slim black insert, separate from the headlights positioned lower down. Air vents cut into the hood, while a splitter extends beneath a wide lower opening, carrying the rally-inspired theme into the bodywork.