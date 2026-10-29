A large four-door Lancia sedan with an arched roof and a blue body accented by bronze and champagne trim is the digital proposal created by Bruno Callegarin. The designer imagines a futuristic flagship, placing particular emphasis on elegant proportions and on the idea of the cabin as a lounge-like living space.

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Lancia’s dream of a large sedan takes shape in a deep blue digital render

The Lancia shown in the render belongs to a very different scenario from the programs the brand has outlined so far. Arnaud Belloni has identified support for Ypsilon and Gamma sales, with the latter built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant, as the brand’s immediate priorities. He has also spoken about the possibility of small, elegant and sporty cars, including limited-series models.

Meanwhile, the latest organizational reshuffle has brought Lancia closer to Fiat and Abarth, all now under Belloni’s leadership, while Gaetano Thorel oversees their activities in Enlarged Europe within a structure designed to share resources while keeping the three brands distinct.

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This render instead looks back to the tradition of formal luxury sedans and describes an interior built around refined materials and artisanal craftsmanship. The profile develops around a long hood and a cabin positioned farther to the rear.

The windows become progressively narrower toward the tail, while the door handles remain integrated into the body surfaces. Bronze and champagne accents run along the lower sections of the flanks and sweep upward behind the front wheels.

Disc-style wheels add a futuristic touch to the side view as well. The sloping rear window then carries the roofline into a wide tail crossed by a continuous light signature. Below it, bronze-colored trim frames the diffuser and breaks up the dominance of the blue body surfaces.

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At the front, extremely slim headlights sit alongside a light bar that stretches across the nose around the Lancia emblem. Sharp creases shape the hood above a bumper deeply sculpted in its lower section. Lower openings visually replace a large grille, keeping the main elements concentrated close to the ground. It is not impossible to imagine a car like this eventually appearing as a limited-series model.