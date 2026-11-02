Lancia’s most powerful cars ever: the ranking has a few surprises

The history of Lancia’s most powerful cars also includes models far removed from the competition machines that made the brand famous. Alongside rally-derived sports cars, large sedans and minivans also find a place, while the arrival of new electric HF models has reshuffled a ranking that spans very different eras and vehicle categories.

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We selected six road-going models, taking the most powerful version officially sold by Lancia for each one. The comparison also includes limited-production homologation specials, while excluding race cars, prototypes and creations from independent coachbuilders.

From Delta S4 to Gamma HF: the most powerful Lancias ever made

The new Gamma HF Integrale takes first place with two electric motors providing all-wheel drive. Lancia quotes 345 hp in its international press release, with a peak of 370 hp available when the battery charge exceeds 90%. The company claims a 0–100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds.

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Among combustion-powered models, the highest output belongs to the 2011 Thema with its 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 282 hp. The sedan combines rear-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic transmission and edges out the Voyager by just 3 hp. The minivan uses the same six-cylinder engine in a 279-hp configuration paired with a six-speed automatic.

The Ypsilon HF follows closely with 276 hp sent exclusively to the front wheels through a Torsen limited-slip differential. The electric hatchback accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, bringing the HF performance badge back to Lancia’s smallest model.

The Delta S4 Stradale produces around 247 hp from an engine mounted behind the cabin and equipped with both a supercharger and a turbocharger. Its all-wheel-drive system and twin-charged setup underline its motorsport origins, even though the road car delivers less power than the Group B competition version.

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Rounding out the six most powerful models is the Thesis 3.2 V6 24V, which produces 227 hp from an engine belonging to the Busso family. Behind it sit the 217-hp Kappa 2.0 Turbo 20v, with the same output also available in the Coupé, and the Thema 8.32, whose Ferrari-derived V8 produced 212 hp in non-catalyzed form.