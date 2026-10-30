Fiat targets the Dacia Striker as Belloni reveals plans for a rival

Fiat is considering a new C-segment family car that would bring back the space and practicality of larger hatchbacks while retaining some of the features buyers appreciate in SUVs. Arnaud Belloni pointed to the Dacia Striker as a reference during an interview with L’Automobile Magazine at the Paris Motor Show, outlining a possible expansion of the lineup.

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Fiat studies a rugged family hatchback to rival the Dacia Striker

The Striker already provides an orderable example of this approach. It measures 4.62 meters long and around 1.53 meters tall, with 19 centimeters of ground clearance on two-wheel-drive versions and 20 centimeters on 4×4 models. The trunk offers up to 602 liters of capacity, while prices start at €24,600. Orders opened on October 13 for a range consisting of three hybrid powertrains.

Fiat has already experimented with family cars that tried something different from the conventional station wagon formula. The Stilo Uproad added adventure-inspired trim, while the Marea Weekend made loading easier with a lower tailgate section that could fold down. They represented two different ways of adding versatility to vehicles designed primarily for passengers and luggage.

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Belloni’s references also include the Renault 20 and Chrysler 1307/1308. The connection concerns the way those cars organized space around their occupants through a two-box family-car layout rather than any attempt to revive their styling.

The executive believes some customers may want alternatives to traditional SUVs while still looking for a higher driving position. His idea uses an SUV technical base to create a spacious car with large wheels and proportions that differ from today’s most common crossovers.

The final body style remains open. Belloni describes a modern hatchback, an expression that suggests a two-box vehicle with a rear hatch, while the French publication characterizes the project as a rugged-looking station wagon. Both descriptions refer to the idea Fiat is currently evaluating, which has yet to reach the presentation stage.

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According to the French report, the model would sit above the Grizzly Fastback. It would therefore also need to find its place alongside the Peugeot 308 SW and Opel Astra Sports Tourer already available within the Stellantis portfolio. Belloni has not yet indicated when such a model could reach dealerships.