A digital artist revived the flagship Lancia Kappa as a SUV

Lancia gave up dreaming about executive flagships like the Kappa a long time ago, but independent car designers clearly missed the memo. Enter digital artist Sezer Design, who decided to unearth the historic nameplate, slap it onto a sleek pearl-white SUV render, and share his personal vision on social media. It serves as a glossy reminder that internet automotive concept renderings live on in perpetual optimism.

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The hypothetical Lancia Kappa SUV rendering relies heavily on sharp aesthetic contrasts. Wrapped in a pearl-white coat, the body collides with a pitch-black roof, dark side mirrors, and protective lower cladding.

Up front, a continuous horizontal light bar bisects the nose, anchored by the iconic Lancia logo in the middle and accented by vertical LED elements extending downward. Deep black side inserts house additional lighting, while a generous lower air intake, high-set hood, and muscular wheel arches complete the aggressive stance.

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Along the sides, sculpted body panels meet flush door handles and oversized two-tone alloy wheels. The roofline slopes gently toward a rear roof spoiler without sacrificing standard SUV utility. Around back, the horizontal lighting motif repeats, framed by vertical light strips on the edges and below the rear badge, a heavily tinted rear windshield, and a massive black insert along the lower bumper.

The timing of this unofficial design study is deliciously ironic. Lancia is currently swimming through a deep corporate reorganization, tying its fate even closer to Fiat within the Stellantis empire. Arnaud Belloni now heads Fiat, Abarth, and Lancia, while Gaetano Thorel manages European commercial operations. Officially, Stellantis promises maximum operational efficiency without erasing brand identity.

At the Paris Motor Show, Belloni made it clear. Lancia’s immediate survival hinges almost entirely on pushing sales for the new Ypsilon and the Gamma flagship. He did leave the door cracked for a potential luxury city car inspired by the Autobianchi A112 and Y10. Alongside a few niche sports cars for enthusiast diehards.

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None of those passion projects are developed, funded, or remotely approved for production line tooling. Yet, an independent digital artist managed to make a luxury Lancia SUV look like a surprisingly viable product.