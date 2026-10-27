Jeep Compass stays with the previous generation in Brazil and gains hybrid power

Jeep is introducing mild-hybrid power to the Brazilian Compass, updating a lineup that will continue to use the second generation of the SUV for 2027. The new Longitude Night Eagle and Série S versions adopt a 48-volt system, with Jeep claiming fuel savings of up to 11% in urban driving. In Europe, the Compass name already applies to the third-generation model.

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Jeep Compass gets 48-volt hybrid technology in Brazil for 2027

The electrification package works with the 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which keeps its 174-hp output and can run on gasoline, ethanol or a mixture of the two fuels. A belt-driven starter-generator assists during acceleration and recovers energy while the vehicle slows down, supporting the combustion engine.

The biggest advantage appears in city driving. Brazilian fuel-economy figures show 11.2 km/l on gasoline for the mild-hybrid version, compared with 10.1 km/l for the equivalent conventional model. On the highway, the comparison changes, with 11.8 km/l for the mild hybrid and 12.1 km/l for the non-electrified powertrain.

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The choice among the five versions also depends on the drivetrain. Sport and Longitude retain the conventional 1.3 TurboFlex engine, six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, a configuration also used by the mild-hybrid models. Buyers who want all-wheel drive must step up to the Blackhawk, powered by the 2.0-liter Hurricane TurboFlex with 268 hp and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Longitude Night Eagle opens the electrified range at 206,990 reais, or about $38,800, which is 7,000 reais, or roughly $1,300, more than the Longitude. It stands out with dark badges and 19-inch wheels. The Série S mild hybrid costs 233,990 reais, approximately $43,900, compared with 174,990 reais, around $32,800, for the entry-level Sport and 278,990 reais, or about $52,300, for the Blackhawk.

Exterior changes mainly involve new wheel designs and the addition of the Slash Gold color. The Compass keeps the front-end styling introduced with the 2021 facelift, while Jeep upgrades cabin materials with suede-effect trim on the dashboard and doors of the Série S and Blackhawk.

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Screen sizes also vary by trim. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits alongside an 8.4-inch infotainment display on the Sport, while Longitude and higher versions upgrade to a 10.1-inch screen.

For a more extensive redesign, reports point to 2028 and an evolution of the FCA Small Wide platform, accompanied by redesigned bodywork and interiors. One possibility mentioned in those reports is an electric system with an onboard generator derived from Leapmotor technology, although Jeep has not confirmed it for the future South American Compass.