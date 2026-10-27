Factory-fresh 35s and bronze accents: the 2027 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition is here

Jeep has finally admitted what off-road enthusiasts have been doing in their garages for decades: buying a truck and immediately slapping massive rubber onto it. Enter the 2027 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition, a limited-production package available across the Willys, Rubicon, and Rubicon X trims that cuts out the aftermarket middleman entirely.

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As Jeep CEO Branden Coté noted, the decision wasn’t complex rocket science. It was simply watching owners spend small fortunes upgrading their rigs right after leaving the dealership.

Instead of forcing buyers to void warranties or mess with sketchy suspension geometry, this factory setup delivers the exact hardware needed to clear 35-inch all-terrain tires. The upgrades include a one-inch factory suspension lift, a 4.56 axle ratio, heavy-duty Dana axles, and upgraded performance brakes. Paired with highline fender flares, wheel arch extensions, and 17-inch bronze-painted beadlock-capable wheels, ground clearance reaches an impressive 12.9 inches (32.8 cm).

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The resulting trail stats speak for themselves: approach, breakover, and departure angles sit at 46.7, 23.3, and 26.7 degrees, respectively, perfect for tackling low-speed technical obstacles or crawling over parking lot curbs at the local mall.

Visually, the Launch Edition splashes bronze accents across the Jeep badging, tow hooks, and exterior trim, paired with exclusive hood, side, and tailgate graphics.

Underneath the sculpted performance hood, however, Jeep stuck to its reliable old guard: the trusty 3.6-liter V6 pushing out 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque, mated strictly to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity maxes out at a respectable 7,700 pounds (3,493 kg) with a payload of 1,720 pounds (780 kg).

Beyond the giant tires, the broader 2027 Gladiator lineup gets welcomed convenience upgrades. Lower trims gain 7-inch color displays, keyless entry, and standard hardtops, while higher variants like the Rubicon X, Mojave, and JPP Mojave pull out all the stops with heated leather, Trail Rail systems, 115V bed power outlets, and Mopar cold-air intakes.