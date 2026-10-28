600,000 units later: how the Jeep Renegade conquered Brazil (and what comes next)

When Jeep launched the Renegade in Brazil back in 2015, critics wondered if a boxy, compact SUV built on a shared platform could truly capture the spirit of classic American off-roading. Eleven years and 600,000 sales later, the Renegade has turned South America’s largest vehicle market into its personal playground.

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Manufactured at the Goiana plant in Pernambuco as the facility’s pioneer model, the Renegade gave many Brazilian drivers their very first taste of four-wheel drive. It democratized the trail-rated dream for everyday commuters navigating city potholes.

Hugo Domingues, Jeep’s head for South America, credits the model with spearheading the brand’s explosive local growth. Naturally, Jeep isn’t about to let its prized cash cow rest on its laurels. The compact SUV recently underwent a series of subtle visual and tech updates. It preserved its iconic round headlights, seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, and those distinctive “X” motif taillights.

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Inside, the cabin received a much-needed modern facelift. Trims like Altitude, Longitude, Sahara, and the rugged 4×4 Willys now boast a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, updated seat upholstery, a redesigned gear shift knob, and a refreshed center console featuring dedicated rear air vents. A crucial luxury for tropical traffic jams.

Higher-tier models like the Sahara and Willys even threw in power-adjustable driver seats. There’s Stellantis’s new 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain options for those trying to save a few drops of fuel.

Starting in November, Jeep is expanding the lineup yet again with the Renegade Longitude T270 Flex. Slotting between the Altitude and the Longitude MHEV, this newcomer packs a 1.3-liter turbo flex-fuel engine pushing out 176 HP.

Priced at 155,690 Brazilian reals (around $29.000), it comes fully loaded with 18-inch wheels, leather-wrapped seats and steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, rear parking sensors, and six airbags. Supported by a five-year warranty and round-the-clock roadside assistance, there’s still plenty of mileage left in Jeep’s favorite compact trailblazer.