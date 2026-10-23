2027 Jeep Wrangler gets more standard equipment and keeps the 470-hp V8

Jeep is updating the Wrangler for 2027 in the United States with more standard equipment across several trims and additional customization options. Orders are already open for the Toledo-built off-roader, which keeps four, six and eight-cylinder engines while adding Twelve 4 Twelve special editions alongside the regular lineup.

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2027 Jeep Wrangler gains extra equipment and new customization options

The biggest equipment upgrades affect the Sahara and Rubicon. The four-door-only Sahara now includes navigation, side steps and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, along with McKinley upholstery. The Rubicon adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, as well as integrated navigation.

Entry-level versions also gain new features. The Sport, Sport S and Willys now come standard with a 7-inch color TFT display in the instrument cluster, adding more digital information in front of the driver. The Sport S and Willys also receive passive entry, allowing owners to unlock the doors while keeping the key in a pocket.

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The short-wheelbase Willys adopts the same vented hood and raised center section already used on the four-door version. Jeep also keeps the Rubicon X, Willys 392 and Moab 392 in the lineup, with the latter two available only as four-door models.

Under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 270 hp, while the 3.6-liter V6 delivers 285 hp. The 6.4-liter V8 reaches 470 hp. Only the V6 offers a choice between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic, while Jeep pairs the automatic exclusively with the other two engines.

Off-road capability varies by configuration, with maximum figures of 12.9 inches of ground clearance and 34 inches of water-fording depth. Jeep quotes crawl ratios of up to 100:1, along with approach, breakover and departure angles of up to 47.4, 32.4 and 40.4 degrees respectively. Towing capacity reaches about 5,000 pounds, while Command-Trac, Rock-Trac and Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive systems appear across the range.

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The Twelve 4 Twelve program continues with the Moab 392, Willys 392, Whitecap, Rewind and Rockslide. Exterior colors include Gobi, Sting Gray and Hella Yella, with Ghost and the limited Fathom Blue and Gum 31 shades arriving later.

Jeep also retains the Sky One-Touch power roof and fold-down windshield. Owners can remove the doors without tools, preserving the Wrangler’s open-air character and the option to open up the sides of the cabin.