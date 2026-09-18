Jeep recalls more than 97,000 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs over roof rail issue

A defect involving roof rack fasteners has led Jeep to recall 97,349 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs in the United States. The roof-mounted crossbars could loosen during use and, in the most serious cases, separate from the vehicle, creating a hazard for other drivers.

Advertisement

Jeep launches recall for 97,349 Wagoneer SUVs after roof rack fastener problem

The campaign will replace the affected bolts free of charge at authorized service centers. FCA US identifies the recall as campaign 81D, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists it under 26V584000. The issue involves the connection between the crossbars and their mounting points, which may not provide the intended level of retention on certain vehicles.

The problem can develop gradually as normal driving forces cause the bolts to loosen over time. If a crossbar no longer remains properly secured, it could fall onto the road and force approaching drivers to react suddenly. The recall therefore focuses on the potential consequences of a detached roof bar, even though the actual repair involves relatively small hardware.

Advertisement

The affected population includes certain Wagoneer models from the 2022 through 2025 model years and corresponding Wagoneer L models from 2023 through 2025. The Grand Wagoneer falls within the campaign for model years 2022 through 2026, while the longer Grand Wagoneer L appears in the affected range from 2023 through 2026.

Those model-year ranges do not mean that every SUV built during those years has the defect. Owners need to check the VIN to confirm whether their vehicle falls within the campaign, since the 97,349 total only includes the units FCA US identified during its investigation. The model year also refers to the vehicle’s commercial designation and does not necessarily match the calendar year when the owner first registered it.

Jeep plans to begin mailing the first owner letters on October 8, 2026. A later notice will tell customers when dealers can complete the repair, depending on parts and service availability. The initial letter and the actual service appointment may therefore arrive at different times.

Advertisement

Owners should be able to check their VIN through the NHTSA recall portal starting September 17. They can also contact a Jeep dealer and reference campaign 81D to get information about their vehicle and the repair schedule.

This recall applies to the US market. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models imported into Europe require a VIN-specific check and may follow different service procedures, so the US campaign should not automatically be assumed to cover every vehicle on European roads.