The 2027 Jeep Compass gets small upgrades and a different price tag

Stellantis has been on a full-court press to keep Jeep in the spotlight this fall, rolling out a relentless “what’s new” series across its 2027 lineup. Between crowning Jeep as the official 4×4 brand of Moab, teasing the Wrangler Switchback, and wrapping up the massive Twelve 4 Twelve limited editions, not to mention Mopar’s 90th-anniversary Dodge Charger and Ram Chassis Cab news, the spotlight has finally landed on the entry-level 2027 Jeep Compass.

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If you were hoping North America would finally catch up with Europe and receive the shiny, STLA Medium-based third-generation platform, prepare for disappointment. While the eastern side of the Atlantic has enjoyed the new iteration since last year, the American market is stuck with the aging second-generation Compass built out of Toluca, Mexico.

Orders are already open, but the real plot twist lies in the window sticker: pricing for the 2027 model year now starts at $31,985 (destination included), bumping it up from the 2026 model’s $29,550 base MSRP ($31,545 with destination).

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The trim lineup features the familiar Latitude, Latitude Altitude, Limited, Limited Altitude, and the trail-ready Trailhawk, though the 85th Anniversary Edition results officially put out to pasture.

To justify the price bump, Jeep did throw in a handful of creature comforts instead of opting for a complete carryover. Standard adaptive cruise control now comes on every single trim level. Moving up to the Limited, Limited Altitude, or Trailhawk unlocks a standard wireless charging pad and second-row USB ports. Those same upper trims can also have the optional Premium Lighting Group (LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights) and an updated Driver Assist Package featuring a 360-degree camera and a universal garage door opener.

Under the hood, nothing changes: power still comes from the trusty 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, delivering 200 HP and 221 lb-ft of torque. If all else fails to excite you, at least you can dress up the old formula in new colors. Joining the existing palette of Joose, Diamond Black, Bright White, Sting Gray, Red Hot, Hydro Blue, and Fathom Blue are four late-availability shades: Ghost, Copper Shino, ’41, and Goldilocks.