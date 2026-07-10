Jeep plans two new compact crossovers between Avenger and Compass

After Stellantis’ Investor Day last May, Jeep joined the group’s global brands with priority access to future investment. That promotion now supports a product plan built around three new models for Europe over the next four years. Jeep will develop two compact crossovers specifically for the Old Continent, while a larger SUV created with Dongfeng should reshape a lineup that, until now, has relied almost entirely on the Avenger to compete in Europe’s most popular segments.

Jeep plans three new models for Europe after Stellantis investment push

The Avenger’s success gives Jeep the starting point. The brand wants to fill the gap between its compact SUV and the Compass with two models based on the STLA One platform. Both would sit in the B-segment, although they would play different roles. The first should look wider and more imposing than the Avenger, moving closer to the shape of a traditional SUV. The second would move toward the C-segment and sit just below the Compass, offering more cabin space and stronger road presence. Stellantis plans to build both models in Europe, although the group has not yet named the plants involved.

One of the most important aspects of the strategy concerns powertrains. Jeep does not want to rely only on electric propulsion. Instead, the future models should offer different solutions to match the needs of individual national markets, while keeping all-wheel drive as a key part of the brand’s identity. Fabio Catone, head of Jeep in Europe, has highlighted consistency with the brand’s historic values as a priority, from recognizable styling to real off-road capability, even in smaller and less demanding vehicles than Jeep’s traditional American SUVs.

The shared STLA One platform should help Jeep reduce development costs while still allowing the brand to differentiate setup, traction, and driving behavior between the models. Stellantis is also evaluating steer-by-wire, an electronic steering system with no mechanical connection. The group plans to introduce this technology from 2027, and it could work together with next-generation driver assistance systems.

The third model in the plan, the SUV developed with Dongfeng, would have a more international role and larger dimensions. It would cover a part of the range that Jeep does not currently offer in Europe. By the end of the decade, Jeep’s European presence could therefore look very different from today’s, moving from a lineup focused on just a few models to broader coverage of the segments that generate most of the volume.