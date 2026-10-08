A new Jeep is joining the 2027 Hot Wheels Boulevard Mix 2

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is joining the Hot Wheels Boulevard series with an all-new casting in the second mix planned for 2027. Early images show a 2021 Wrangler 392 Rubicon finished in Hella Yella alongside four other models ranging from Japanese performance cars to the McLaren Solus GT.

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New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 joins the 2027 Hot Wheels Boulevard lineup

Phil Riehlman designed the new Jeep, which features a removable plastic roof that lets collectors change the model’s appearance. The yellow paint contrasts with the darker roof and exterior details, while Beadlock 10-Spoke Real Riders wheels complete the off-road look.

Like the rest of the Boulevard collection, the Wrangler uses a 1:64 scale. Mattel gives Boulevard models metal bodies and chassis, unique graphics and numbered packaging. Collectors can buy each miniature separately rather than purchasing the entire assortment.

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Riehlman has already designed several Jeeps for Hot Wheels, including the 1995 Cherokee, 2019 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, 2017 Wrangler and 1971 J10. The new Rubicon 392 expands that group alongside another of his Jeep creations, the 1957 FC.

The first previews have emerged during the 40th Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Convention, which runs in Los Angeles from October 7 through 11. Mattel has also prepared event-specific models that remain separate from the upcoming Boulevard assortment.

Convention exclusives include a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35), with production limited to no more than 6,200 examples of each.

The convention will conclude on Sunday, October 11, with the Hot Wheels Show and Sale opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392, however, belongs to the 2027 Boulevard program. Mattel has yet to announce when the second assortment will reach individual markets, so collectors will have to wait for additional availability details. In recent days, other Jeep models have also joined the LEGO world.