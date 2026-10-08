Jeep outlines its Road to 2030 vision at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

Jeep plans to expand its European lineup to as many as six models by 2030, continuing the growth that began with the Avenger and Compass while preserving a choice of different powertrains. Xavier Peugeot, Head of Jeep Brand Enlarged Europe, confirmed the plan just days before the 2026 Paris Motor Show and reiterated that the Road to 2030 strategy will use multiple platforms.

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Jeep prepares major European expansion with up to six models by 2030

The Jeep Avenger will remain the brand’s most compact offering and a key part of the expanded lineup after becoming Jeep’s best-selling model in Europe. The update introduced in May brought exterior and interior changes along with equipment such as LED matrix headlights and a 360-degree camera system. Jeep also offers a gasoline version with a manual transmission alongside hybrid and fully electric alternatives, giving customers several powertrain choices within the same model.

The Jeep Compass extends that approach into the segment above. Jeep developed the latest generation on the STLA Medium platform, which supports both hybrid and fully electric variants. The e-Hybrid produces around 143 hp, while the plug-in hybrid reaches approximately 222 hp, allowing drivers to use electric power for shorter daily trips while retaining a gasoline engine for longer journeys.

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The electric Compass 4xe raises output to about 370 hp and combines two electric motors with all-wheel drive. The 4xe badge therefore represents different technologies across the two models, as the Avenger 4xe uses a gasoline-hybrid powertrain. Jeep can consequently offer all-wheel drive through multiple technical solutions while maintaining a broad approach to electrification.

Stellantis has placed Jeep among the four global brands at the center of its next growth phase, alongside Fiat, Peugeot and Ram. Under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan presented by Antonio Filosa in May, those four brands and the Pro One commercial-vehicle business will receive 70% of Stellantis’ brand and product investments.

Jeep’s European strategy will use several architectures, leaving room for vehicles with different sizes and technical layouts. Avenger and Compass already form part of the future range, but Jeep has yet to reveal the names of the remaining projects or their respective launch schedules.

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Visitors to the 2026 Paris Motor Show will find Jeep in Hall 7 from October 12 through 18, in a separate area from the other Stellantis brands. Longtime retail partner Neubauer will manage the dedicated display, where visitors can see the vehicles and learn more about the available powertrains from dealership staff.