2026 Jeep Recon rocky start: just 35 sales in Q3 as highway range disappoints

Attempting to translate the legendary Jeep Wrangler’s trail-conquering DNA into the battery-electric era was always going to be a delicate act, but the 2026 Jeep Recon is learning the hard way that quiet electric torque doesn’t automatically buy instant enthusiasm.

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Stellantis’s high-riding electric SUV is enduring a notoriously slow U.S. market debut, plagued by paper-thin delivery numbers and a highway range test that leaves trail enthusiasts sweating over charging stops.

According to official quarterly reports from Stellantis, Jeep managed to sell a grand total of 35 Recon units during the third quarter of 2026, spanning July, August, and September. That brings cumulative sales for the first nine months of the year to a modest 82 vehicles.

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While those numbers sound downright apocalyptic for a brand accustomed to moving metal by the boatload, context is key. A quick inventory sweep by CarBuzz revealed barely over a hundred Recon listings across U.S. dealer sites, proving that abysmal sales figures are currently tied as much to trickle-down distribution as actual customer refusal.

On paper, the Recon boasts plenty of hardware to make mud-sloggers drool. Packing a dual-motor electric powertrain pushing up to 679 HP, removable doors, and an off-road-focused Moab trim riding on knobby all-terrain tires, it promises proper trail credibility.

However, real-world efficiency tells a chillier story. In a 75 mph highway cruise test conducted by Car and Driver, the Recon Moab and its 94 kWh battery pack surrendered after just 160 miles. Compared to its official EPA-estimated combined rating of 222 miles, that represents a staggering 28% drop. Roughly 62 miles lost to aerodynamic drag and sticky rubber, yielding an efficiency of around 2.7 km per kWh.

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For weekend warriors attempting to reach a distant trailhead, play in the dirt, and somehow return to civilization, that range penalty is a cold dose of reality. Granted, highway cruising at 75 mph isn’t where off-roaders shine, and road-oriented tires on milder trims may improve efficiency. Low-speed rock crawling bypasses high-speed air resistance and benefits from regenerative braking downhill, even if steep inclines, mud, and temperatures still chew through kilowatt-hours.

It is certainly too early to write off the Recon as an electric flop, but Stellantis clearly needs more inventory on showroom floors and a lot more range reassurance if it hopes to convert the Wrangler faithful.