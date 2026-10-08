2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuts in Fathom Blue for Mexico

Jeep is offering Mexico a limited run of the 2026 Grand Cherokee in Fathom Blue, with just 71 examples paired with the new Hurricane4 four-cylinder engine. The allocation includes 50 two-row Summit models and 21 three-row Grand Cherokee L Limited models, bringing the same distinctive color to two configurations aimed at different buyers.

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Jeep launches 71-unit Fathom Blue Grand Cherokee special run in Mexico

At the time of the announcement, Jeep listed the Summit at 1,703,900 Mexican pesos, or about $94,700, while the Grand Cherokee L Limited cost 1,463,900 pesos, roughly $81,400. The rest of the lineup included the Altitude at 1,194,900 pesos, around $66,400, and the Limited at 1,402,900 pesos, approximately $78,000.

Inside the Summit, Palermo leather front seats add a massage function, while a suede headliner and Oak and Liquid Chrome trim help create the most upscale cabin in the range. Jeep also equips the model with Quadra-Trac II four-wheel drive and air suspension, allowing drivers to adjust the vehicle’s ride height depending on the conditions.

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The Grand Cherokee L Limited uses its longer body to accommodate a third row while providing additional passenger and cargo space. USB ports for rear passengers make it easier to keep devices charged when all three rows are occupied.

The 2026 update also brings a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, while available equipment includes a 10.25-inch front-passenger display. Buyers can also get a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, the FamCAM rear-seat monitoring camera and Active Driving Assist.

The new 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane4 produces 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Jeep says the engine delivers 80% of its maximum torque by 2,300 rpm, with full torque available between 3,000 and 4,500 rpm. Stellantis builds the engine at its Dundee facility in Michigan.

Its Turbulent Jet Ignition technology uses a small pre-chamber where combustion begins before jets of burning mixture enter the main combustion chamber. This process promotes a faster and more complete burn, helping improve efficiency while maintaining the performance expected from a large SUV.

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Jeep also revised the Grand Cherokee’s exterior around its traditional seven-slot grille, adding new lighting elements and updated fascias. Fathom Blue gives the refreshed design an additional visual distinction, although Mexican buyers will only have access to the 71 units included in this limited allocation.