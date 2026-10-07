Fiat dominates Brazil as sales reach their highest level since 2014

Fiat closed September 2026 with 53,587 registrations in Brazil, its highest monthly volume since December 2014 and nearly 11,000 vehicles more than its closest rival. A record month for the Pulse also helped the brand place four models among Brazil’s 10 best sellers, alongside Strada, Argo and Mobi.

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Fiat dominates Brazil with its best monthly sales in nearly 12 years

During the first nine months of the year, Fiat recorded 422,033 registrations and captured 19.5% of the Brazilian market. Its lead over the second-place brand now stands at 68,537 vehicles. Strada leads the overall model ranking with 127,747 units, while Argo holds third place with 72,056 and Mobi ranks tenth with 50,667. Together, those three models account for almost 60% of Fiat’s year-to-date volume.

The Pulse found 7,150 buyers in September, setting its best monthly result since its 2021 launch. The SUV finished seventh overall, immediately behind Argo with 8,603 registrations. Mobi completed Fiat’s top-10 presence with 6,395 units in tenth place.

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Add those numbers to the 16,001 Stradas registered during the month, and the four models generated about 71% of Fiat’s September sales.

Fiat also came close to controlling half of Brazil’s pickup market. Strada, Toro and Titano combined for 21,811 registrations and a 49.6% segment share, up 3.8 percentage points from August. Toro contributed 5,539 units and led the C-pickup category, while Strada maintained its position at the top of the smaller pickup segment.

Strada also remains Brazil’s best-selling vehicle overall and generated roughly 30% of Fiat’s September volume by itself. Since its 1998 launch, the pickup has exceeded 16,000 monthly registrations on only four occasions, including September. Its all-time record remains March 2026, when it reached 16,707 units.

Commercial vans added another 2,902 registrations, giving Fiat 33.2% of that segment. Fiorino accounted for 2,049 units and maintained its lead among commercial vehicles, contributing more than two-thirds of Fiat’s van volume.

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Frederico Battaglia, head of Fiat and Abarth in South America, credits the result to customer confidence and the brand’s commercial strategy. Fiat now enters the final months of 2026 with a substantial lead over its Brazilian rivals and its strongest monthly sales performance in nearly 12 years.