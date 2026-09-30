Fiat Argo X revealed in first images as a new Brazilian icon makes its debut

Fiat will launch the Argo X in Brazil before the end of 2026, expanding its compact-car lineup without discontinuing the current Argo. Images released on September 29 preview the new model’s lighting design ahead of production in Betim, where Stellantis plans major investments to update the plant.

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First Fiat Argo X images preview a major new model for Brazil

Keeping the current Argo in the lineup allows Fiat to introduce the new model without giving up a car that still plays an important role in Brazilian sales. When Fiat announced the Argo X name in July, it described the Argo as its second-best-selling model in Brazil and the fourth-best-selling vehicle in the overall market. The Argo X will therefore join an already popular model, with pricing and equipment differences becoming clearer at launch.

Brazil also plays a major role in Fiat’s global performance. During the first half of 2026, the brand registered 270,955 vehicles in the country, representing 40% of its worldwide sales, according to Stellantis. Fiat will therefore introduce the new compact in the market that currently contributes more volume to the brand than any other.

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The Argo X represents the first all-new product assigned to Betim under Stellantis’ plan to invest 32 billion reais, or about $6.18 billion, in South America through 2030. Of that amount, 14 billion reais, or roughly $2.70 billion, will go to the Brazilian manufacturing complex. The Betim plant can produce up to 650,000 vehicles per year and celebrates 50 years of operation in 2026, having started production with the Fiat 147.

The teaser shows a lighting signature made up of small illuminated modules that form an X shape in the daytime running lights, with the same theme appearing at the rear. The design brings the Argo X closer to the visual language of the European Grande Panda, although Fiat continues to hide much of the bodywork.

Brazilian media, including CNN Brasil, describe the Argo X as a derivative of the Grande Panda adapted for local requirements and based on the Smart Car platform. Fiat’s announcement accompanying the first images instead focuses on the new visual identity and the Argo X’s coexistence with the existing Argo, without detailing the architecture or full engine lineup.

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Fiat first revealed the Argo X name in July during celebrations marking 50 years of industrial activity in Brazil. The September images now provide the first real design clues, while dimensions and equipment for each version remain unknown.

Pricing will also reveal how Fiat plans to position the Argo X against the current Argo, which will continue to share showroom space with the new model.