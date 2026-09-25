Blind spots and blocky styling: the 2026 Fiat Grizzly has enthusiasts fighting

The Fiat Grizzly should be the Italian brand’s glorious triumph for 2026, but the internet has already found its next favorite target for friendly cyberbullying. Fresh off its physical debut at the Turin Auto Show and warming up for another high-stakes international spotlight in Paris, the upcoming SUV is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

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It all started when a sneaky low-light shot credited to Gabetz Spy Unit made its way onto Reddit, showing the Grizzly’s rear lights blazing in the dark.

Instead of collective awe, the web responded with a resounding collective squint. The leaked photo showcases a rear profile so aggressively vertical and slab-sided it could easily double as a “fortified brick wall”. Perched atop this massive tailgate is a rear window so remarkably tiny that observers immediately wondered if Fiat accidentally engineered a bunker on wheels.

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Critics were swift to jump on the bandwagon, slamming the blocky aesthetic and questioning whether driver rearward visibility was entirely treated as a luxury optional extra. Others threw up their hands at what they view as yet another entry in the ongoing automotive craze of oversized, tank-like family haulers.

Of course, no modern auto controversy is complete without the internet defense force rushing in to balance the scales. Devoted brand defenders quickly pointed out that the glowing LED taillights aren’t any more outrageous than what half the industry is cranking out today, insisting the perspective and dramatic lighting simply exaggerated the vehicle’s actual proportions.

As is standard procedure in the digital age, everyone has a passionate opinion about a car almost nobody has driven or even touched yet.

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Announced back in May, the Grizzly remains one of Fiat’s most crucial plays for 2026, even if order books remain stubbornly unopened. The upcoming Paris show will serve as the ultimate moment of truth, offering journalists and buyers a chance to walk around the real thing and figure out if the rear glass is actually usable or if back-up cameras will be doing 100 percent of the heavy lifting.