2027 Fiat Grizzly spied in white: is this $25k crossover Chrysler’s last hope?

Fiat is about to drop the Grizzly at the Paris Motor Show (October 12–18), but spy photographer Walter Vayr (Gabetz SPY Unit) has already caught the production-ready crossover running around in broad daylight.

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Dressed in stark white paint, this boxy compact SUV proves that naming an urban mall-hauler after a terrifying apex predator is still very much in vogue. Unlike its sleeker Grizzly Fastback sibling, the standard Grizzly leans hard into traditional SUV proportions: an upright stance, flat roofline, stubby front overhang, chunky black wheel arches, and enough rugged lower-body cladding to survive an aggressive parallel parking job.

Visually, the white livery creates a high-contrast stormtrooper vibe against blacked-out side mirrors, door handles, window surrounds, roof rails, and lower trim. Up front, a razor-thin horizontal light bar frames a prominent central FIAT badge, flanked by headlights featuring pixelated rectangular LED elements.

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The rear tailgate hosts an expansive horizontal panel with rectangular light motifs surrounding another giant FIAT logo, a stamped GRIZZLY moniker beneath it, a prominent roof spoiler, tinted glass, and a rugged rear bumper. It all rolls on playful geometric alloy wheels that lean into Fiat’s quirky design language.

While European buyers might see just another sensible Italian crossover, North American observers have a far bigger reason to pay attention. The Grizzly’s bones will serve as the foundation for two long-overdue entry-level Chryslers: the Chrysler Arrow Cross (derived from this upright Grizzly) and the sportier Chrysler Arrow (based on the Fastback).

Measuring roughly 173 inches long, identical in footprint to the North American Jeep Compass, these Moroccan-built crossovers target a palatable $25,000 to $35,000 price window. Thankfully, Stellantis promises these won’t be lazy badge-engineering jobs, equipping the Chryslers with brand-specific sheet metal, unique interiors, and distinct trim packages.

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Under the hood, the global Grizzly family will pack pure gasoline, mild-hybrid, and fully electric powertrains, taking advantage of low-cost manufacturing in Morocco.