Fiat Multiplay surprises in Paris as the Multipla idea meets a pickup

Fiat will unveil the Multiplay concept at the Paris Motor Show, a vehicle that can switch between SUV and pickup configurations through a system developed by the brand. The idea revisits the clever use of space that defined the Multipla, but adapts it to buyers who need room for cargo as well as passengers.

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New Fiat Multiplay concept blends family SUV practicality with a pickup bed

The prototype will appear alongside the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, the two SUVs Fiat will use to broaden its family-oriented lineup. Fiat’s presentation is scheduled for October 12 at 11:10 a.m. in Hall 4 at Porte de Versailles, while the show will remain open to the public through October 18. The stand will take inspiration from an Italian piazza and will display the new vehicles alongside models designed for urban mobility.

Fiat describes the Multiplay as a vehicle that can serve as an SUV for everyday family use, then change configuration when owners need to carry larger items. That extra space could support work activities or transport gear for a day outdoors. Fiat says the transformation should require only a few steps, although it has not yet explained the mechanism or revealed which body panels move during the process.

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The name recalls two very different chapters in Fiat history. The 1950s Fiat 600 Multipla carried six people in a body only about 11.5 feet long, using an unusually efficient cabin layout for its era. The Multipla introduced in 1998 also offered six seats while remaining under 13.1 feet long, but arranged them in two rows of three, including a third seat in the front.

The new concept shifts that focus from seating layout to the ability to change the vehicle’s configuration. Fiat sees the Multiplay as a development lab for future affordable family cars, where engineers can test ideas that could eventually reach production models. The connection to the Multipla therefore centers on space efficiency rather than suggesting that the Multiplay will copy its seating capacity or dimensions.

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Fiat will display the Multiplay inside the Stellantis stand, which covers about 57,500 square feet and will host more than 60 vehicles, including nine concepts. The Paris debut should finally show how the SUV-to-pickup transformation works, since Fiat has so far described the idea without explaining which parts of the vehicle actually move.

Dimensions and powertrain details remain unknown, and Fiat has not yet said whether the Multiplay will lead to a production model.