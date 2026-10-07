Jeep registered 10,464 vehicles in Brazil in September 2026, increasing volume by 16% from August and pushing year-to-date sales above 85,000 units. The first Avenger deliveries expanded the lineup available at dealerships, although Compass and Renegade still generated most of the monthly volume and together accounted for about 72% of Jeep registrations.

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Jeep Avenger makes a strong Brazilian debut as brand sales rise 16%

The Compass recorded 3,867 registrations in September and remains the leading midsize SUV through the first nine months of the year. Its year-to-date total of 40,302 units makes it, according to Jeep, the only model in the segment to exceed 40,000 registrations in 2026. It also finished September as Jeep’s best-selling vehicle, beating Renegade by 198 units.

Commander added 1,053 registrations during the month and reached 11,646 units from January through September. Jeep continues to identify it as the leader among seven-seat SUVs in Brazil, targeting customers who need more space than its smaller models provide.

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Renegade climbed to 3,669 registrations, up 21% from August, and pushed its annual total above 30,000 units. Mild-hybrid MHEV versions accounted for 53% of September deliveries, meaning they outsold all other Renegade powertrains combined. That growth came as Avenger entered the same dealerships and expanded Jeep’s offering at the more affordable end of the range.

The new SUV recorded 1,867 registrations during its first month of customer deliveries, representing roughly 18% of Jeep’s September total. Availability increased gradually during the month, with registrations accelerating particularly in the second half as more vehicles reached dealerships across Brazil.

Jeep also says the Avenger launch increased showroom traffic and helped other models in the lineup. Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep for South America, links that additional activity particularly to Renegade’s stronger performance.

The company also points to the attention Avenger has received in comparisons with rival models and to the visibility generated by its launch campaign. Domingues says distribution continues according to plan and that Jeep will spend the coming months working through the orders it has already collected.

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September therefore represents only the beginning of the Avenger’s Brazilian rollout, with the first customer vehicles now on the road and additional orders still waiting for delivery through Jeep’s dealer network.