This stripped-down European crossover could fix Chrysler’s problem

If you thought Stellantis was done spinning cars out of thin air, spy photographer Walter Vayr (Gabetz SPY Unit) has caught them red-handed testing what looks suspiciously like the bare-bones base version of the upcoming Fiat Grizzly Fastback in Italy.

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This humble European commuter holds massive clues for Chrysler’s long-awaited return to the budget-friendly arena. According to previous Stellantis Investor Day leaks and former boss Tim Kuniskis, upcoming North American Chrysler models, tentatively dubbed Arrow and Arrow Cross, will share an almost identical DNA with these Fiat twins, targeting that elusive $20,000 to $30,000 price bracket American buyers have been begging for like Oliver Twist asking for gruel.

Unlike the high-end La Prima trim levels flaunting fancy LED light bars, this entry-level mule wears its budget status like a badge of honor with a solid black front panel that forces the stealthy black “FIAT” lettering to play an aggressive game of hide-and-seek. Out back, simpler taillights keep production costs down while retaining the sleek fastback profile and an integrated rear spoiler.

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Strangely enough, despite the sporty sloping roofline, the Fastback actually offers an impressive 21.5 cubic feet (608 liters) of cargo space, beating its boxier sibling by over two cubic feet. That means modern families can pack groceries, luggage, and enough baggage for a weekend getaway inside a vehicle measuring under 4.5 meters long.

When European orders open next January, buyers can choose between a basic 100-horsepower 1.2-liter three-cylinder manual gas engine, a punchier 143-hp mild-hybrid automatic, or a fully electric powertrain borrowed from the Stellantis Smart Car platform.

While North American powertrain specs remain shrouded in corporate mystery, a small-displacement engine and hybrid setup seem like the safest bets to keep costs from spiraling. If Chrysler can successfully replicate this European budget recipe without stripping away the soul, they might finally give penny-pinching buyers a reason to walk back into a showroom.