Roadside assistance got Autocar’s electric Fiat Grande Panda running again with a portable jump starter. The car had spent a week parked in the publication’s covered lot, and when journalist Sam Phillips returned to it, the key fob would not work and the instrument cluster remained dark. The culprit was the auxiliary 12-volt battery.

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Fiat Grande Panda electric suffers 12-volt battery failure after seven days parked

The electric Fiat Grande Panda uses a 44-kWh traction battery to supply the motor that drives the car. A separate 12-volt battery powers the central locking system and the electronics that need to wake up before the vehicle can start. When that battery loses its charge, one of the first signs can be a car that refuses to unlock when the driver presses the key fob. The same issue can also prevent the instrument cluster from powering up.

Phillips had left the Grande Panda at the office while testing an Audi RS5 Avant and planned to pick it up before visiting his sister. When the key fob showed no response even at close range, he opened the door with the physical key and called Stellantis Assist. The company dispatched the RAC, the British roadside assistance service, which restored 12-volt power on the spot and got the car moving again.

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Another issue emerged during the workshop inspection when the interior hood-release handle broke while technicians checked the battery. The Fiat remained at the service center for about a week, and the warranty covered the repair. Phillips then returned to regular use, and by the time he published his account, the electrical problem had not returned.

Before that incident, the Grande Panda had impressed him most as an everyday car around west London, where he appreciated its compact dimensions and convenient retractable charging cable. The workshop visit explained why the Fiat had refused to wake up that morning. What remains unanswered is the same question Phillips raised when he collected the car: what caused the 12-volt battery to discharge while it sat parked?