As of November 1, 2026, Algiers is officially the automotive nerve center for Stellantis across ten African nations. From this new regional hub, the automaker is coordinating operations across Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Mali. Steering this sprawling geographical empire is Raoui Beji, who has chaired the board of Stellantis Algérie since June 2024 and now has enough cross-border logistics on his desk to make a seasoned diplomat sweat.

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Meanwhile, near Oran, Stellantis is aggressively supersizing its Fiat factory in Tafraoui to reach an annual capacity of 135,000 vehicles. Since opening its doors in December 2023, the plant’s output has followed a rather steep upward curve. In its first full year, roughly 17,000 cars rolled off the assembly lines. By 2025, production more than tripled to 53,000 units, falling just 7,000 cars short of the annual target, which in corporate speak counts as a resounding triumph. By May 2026, Tafraoui surpassed 90,000 total vehicles built since launch. Ironically, 90,000 units is also the exact volume Stellantis wants to build in 2026 alone.

According to Auto Infos, transitioning from the Fiat 500 to the new Grande Panda, combined with the latter’s fashionably late arrival on the Algerian market, makes hitting that goal feel like a classic race against the clock.

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An expansion plan unveiled in April adds larger welding and assembly departments alongside a brand-new paint shop. Stellantis estimates the upgrade will create over 1,000 jobs across the factory and local suppliers. The automaker has already inked a deal with an Algerian supplier for stamped components and aims to surpass 30 percent local integration by the end of 2026.

Currently, Tafraoui builds the Fiat Doblò and the Grande Panda, with the Panda arriving as separate components and subassemblies before undergoing local welding, painting, and final assembly, opening the door for domestic firms to handle even more pre-assembly work.

The group’s North African ambitions don’t stop with Fiat. Back in July, Opel signed a memorandum of understanding with AGM Holding Company to lay the groundwork for future local engine production, while Stellantis simultaneously keeps pumping investments into its Kénitra plant in Morocco.