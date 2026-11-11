Fiat Argo X revealed in new official images with a modern, distinctive look

The Fiat Argo X brings Grande Panda-inspired styling to Brazil, with an illuminated X motif appearing at both the front and rear. After releasing the first teasers in September, Fiat has now shared two new images of the Pistachio Green compact model ahead of its presentation to employees at the Betim complex on November 11. The Minas Gerais plant will also build the new model.

Advertisement

Fiat Argo X brings Grande Panda cues to Brazil in new official photos

Betim already produces the current Argo, which Fiat has decided to keep in the lineup alongside the new model. Launched in 2017, the hatchback reached 750,000 units produced in Brazil in June. The Argo X will join it at the more affordable end of the range, using the proportions of a small crossover. Fiat announced the name in July during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Betim plant. It is the first all-new model under the program for which Stellantis has committed 14 billion reais to the facility through 2030.

The connection with the European Grande Panda appears in the squared-off bodywork and the use of pixel-style lighting. On the Argo X, the illuminated elements in the daytime running lights and taillights form the letter that gives the model its name. At the front, the Fiat badge sits in the center of the dark panel between the headlights. The rear follows a similar approach, placing the badge at the center of a black strip running across the tailgate between the two vertical taillights.

Advertisement

The doors have smooth surfaces where the Grande Panda carries its embossed lettering. In the new images, the green paint contrasts with the dark cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower body. The photographed car also features model-specific alloy wheels and longitudinal roof rails. Fiat describes the Argo X as the first model in Brazil to introduce the brand’s new global design language, which will also appear on future launches.

For the Brazilian lineup, reports from Autos Segredos point to a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter Firefly engine paired with a manual transmission, plus a 1.0-liter turbo engine with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a CVT. The commercial launch is expected by the end of 2026.