Fiat Argo X gets a different cabin from the Grande Panda, with Grizzly and Pulse influences

The Fiat Argo X is preparing to join the current Argo in the Brazilian lineup, bringing to Betim a project closely related to the European Grande Panda. However, information from Autos Segredos published by UOL points to a more extensive interior adaptation, with a different dashboard and components sourced from several Stellantis models.

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Fiat Argo X gets a unique cabin with Grizzly, Pulse and Citroën components

Production has reportedly already started, with the commercial launch expected before the end of 2026. Dealer training should take place between November 3 and December 1, although Fiat has yet to announce the official presentation date. The current Argo will remain on sale alongside the new compact model.

The information gathered by the publication outlines six versions, split between the naturally aspirated 1.0 Firefly with a manual transmission and a 12-volt electrified 1.0 turbo flex engine. The latter should produce 114 hp and work with a CVT that simulates seven gears, in Drive, Audace and Impetus trims. The naturally aspirated Firefly will deliver 74 hp on ethanol and 70 hp on gasoline, paired with a five-speed manual in Drive, Audace and Audace Plus versions.

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Inside, the component most closely associated with Brazilian production will be the center console used by automatic versions, borrowed from the Pulse. The basic dashboard structure will come from the Grizzly, keeping the instrument cluster and infotainment screen grouped together, while incorporating air vents and climate controls already used on Citroën models.

This solution will replace part of the Grande Panda’s distinctive dashboard design, which references the Lingotto through the frame surrounding the screens. The seats, steering wheel and door panels will instead retain stronger links with the European model. Some versions will also receive vinyl dashboard inserts depending on the chosen trim.

Exterior differences will be easier to spot in the badging and lettering. The Fiat name will move to the center of the grille, while the sides will lose the Panda stamping pressed into the body panels. Fiat will also rearrange the identifying elements on the tailgate, although the body itself will remain largely recognizable as the European compact.

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UOL also reports a safety package that could include up to six airbags. The electronic driver aids mentioned include autonomous emergency braking with vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assistance and driver fatigue monitoring.

Higher trims should add traffic sign recognition and automatic high-beam control. Fiat will confirm how it distributes these features across the range, along with pricing, when it officially presents the Brazilian lineup.