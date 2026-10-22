New Fiat Toro imagined with Multiplay-inspired styling and a radical new look

The Fiat Toro adopts the boxy shapes of the Multiplay in a new render that imagines how the pickup could evolve for a second generation. Digital creator Kleber Silva shared the proposal on social media, transferring the design language of the concept unveiled in Paris to a double-cab pickup with four doors and a separate cargo bed. His project therefore avoids the transformation system explored by the Multiplay, which combines SUV and pickup characteristics through a reconfigurable rear section.

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Fiat Toro gets a major redesign inspired by the Multiplay concept

Inside, the designer uses a wide infotainment screen positioned horizontally in the center of the dashboard, above climate controls that remain separate from the touchscreen. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the three-spoke steering wheel, while red stitching and inserts add contrast throughout the dark cabin.

The bodywork uses the same red theme and introduces its biggest changes at the front. The Fiat name occupies a large section of the nose, accompanied by small lighting modules that create a pixel-like effect. The headlights extend toward the outer edges and follow the line of the wheel arches beneath a hood with prominent creases.

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The bumper incorporates additional vertical lighting elements and a large opening, with a silver protective element along the lower section. The same finish appears on the mirrors, roof rails and supports above the cargo area, contrasting with the red paint and black lower cladding.

The sides replace softer, rounded surfaces with sharper creases and angular wheel arches that house two-tone wheels with a geometric design. Dark protective elements visually connect the wheel arches and continue toward the rear bumper.

At the back, Silva links the taillights with a strip running across the tailgate, placing the Fiat badge in the center. Light-colored inserts in the lower section repeat the treatment used at the front and complete the exterior transformation envisioned by the render.

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Fiat currently builds the Toro in Goiana, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, where production started with the model’s debut in 2016. The pickup uses unibody construction and independent rear suspension, a combination through which Fiat has aimed to balance cargo capability with passenger comfort.

Over the past ten years, Fiat has updated its equipment, powertrains and styling details. One of the Toro’s most distinctive features remains its split tailgate, which uses two side-hinged sections instead of a conventional panel that folds downward.

Fiat also plans to expand the Panda family by adding a pickup alongside the Grande Panda and the new Grizzly models, with the future vehicle also targeting the European market.